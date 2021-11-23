High winds expected to affect Thanksgiving travel in California

Winds to peak on Wednesday

SANTA ANA, Calif. (KYMA, KECY) - High winds from Santa Ana are expected to travel through Southern California during the Thanksgiving holiday.

AccuWeather forecasters revealed data regarding winds reaching around 70 mph in California on Sunday.

Winds from Santa Ana are dangerous as drivers travel through any nearby mountain regions.

"A Santa Ana wind event will develop on Wednesday as an area of high pressure settles over the Great Salt Lake Basin later this week," stated AccuWeather Senior Meteorologist Michael LeSeney.

Winds are expected to pick up even further starting Wednesday through Thursday morning.