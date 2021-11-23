California Highway Patrol reminds families to be safe while traveling on Thanksgiving

The holidays are the busiest days of the year

SACRAMENTO, Calif. (KYMA, KECY) - The California Highway Patrol (CHP) wants to remind those who are planning to travel, to be as safe as possible for Thanksgiving.

A Maximum Enforcement Period (MEP) will be placed starting Wednesday, November 24 through Sunday, November 28, which will have CHP officers on patrol for any unsafe driving.

Signs of unsafe driving include seat belt violations, speeding, distracted driving and driving under

the influence of alcohol or drugs.

“Wherever you choose to celebrate this Thanksgiving, drive safely,” CHP Commissioner Amanda Ray said. “When getting behind the wheel, make certain you and all your passengers buckle up before heading out, and remember to always avoid distractions.”

