Arizona Rep. Grijalva congratulates minimum wage raise for federal workers

WASHINGTON, D.C. (KYMA, KECY) - On November 22, Representative Raúl M. Grijalva (D-AZ) congratulated the U.S. Department of Labor's finalization to increase the minimum wage to $15 for federal contract employees.

“Our federal workers should be able to make ends meet, send their kids to school, keep food on the table and a roof over the heads of their families. I applaud the Biden administration for taking this critical step to not only raise the minimum wage for federal contract work to $15 an hour but tie it to index to inflation," began Rep. Grijalva's statement.

The raise included in these contracts will take effect starting January 30 of 2022.

"Time and time again, the Biden administration and Democrats have made great strides to improve life for everyday working families rather than line the pockets of corporate interests and billionaires with tax cuts," continued Rep. Grijalva. "I’ve fought for years to raise the minimum wage to $15 an hour only for it to be blocked by the Senate. It’s past time that we gave the workers of America an overdue raise. The Senate must act and raise the minimum wage for working people and families.”