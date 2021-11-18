Brawley Union High School District acquires armory site

Help was received from government officials

BRAWLEY, Calif. (KYMA, KECY) - The Brawley Union High School District has acquired the Army National Guard armory building and will hold a press event on discussing plans for the site.

This acquisition comes with help from Senator Ben Hueso and Assemblymember Eduardo Garcia.

The armory is a 1.8-acre site located at 650 N. Second Street in Brawley and has been used for several events and educational activities in years past.

Considering how the site is near community building, Brawley Union High School sought to acquire it with the help of Senator Hueso and Asm. Garcia.

“After many years of persistent, collaborative efforts, this purchase will allow us to address critical public safety concerns while expanding opportunities for educational programs and community activities,” expressed Asm. Garcia. “We are proud partners of Brawley Union High School District and were happy to answer their call for aid navigating through this arduous process and finally breaking through the barriers for locals acquiring and putting this property to good use.”



“This is a big day for our community, especially our students,” stated Sen. Hueso. “We have been working for many years to support Brawley Union High School District in their ongoing efforts to expand their services and programming, and are thrilled to finally be celebrating this long-sought-after acquisition.”

An event will be held on November 19, at 11:45 a.m. to discuss the acquisition and plans.