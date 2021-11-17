Skip to Content
Victim of deadly Yuma crash identified

Man killed Tuesday near Yuma Palms Regional Center

YUMA, Ariz. (KYMA, KECY) - The Yuma Police Department (YPD) has identified the man killed Tuesday night in a crash near the Yuma Palms Regional Center.

Officers say a car hit and killed 72-year-old Gustave Erickson just before eight along E 16th Street and Jesse Way. The 20-year-old woman driving the car was not hurt.

YPD says alcohol did not contribute to the crash.

