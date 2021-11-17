Arizona Senator Sinema highlights broadband investment in Infrastructure Law

Sinema speaks on investment during meeting

WASHINGTON, D.C. (KYMA, KECY) - During a Commerce Committee Hearing, Arizona Senator Kyrsten Sinema (D-AZ) highlighted the investments made into expanding broadband across the state.

Senator Sinema spoke on the importance of collaborating with the Federal Communications Commission (FCC) to begin deploying broadband maps not only to Arizona but to the nation.

Jessica Rosenworcel, FCC Chair, is determined to complete the broadband map as quickly as possible.

“The bipartisan infrastructure law provides a significant investment in broadband deployment, with Arizona set to receive hundreds of millions of dollars to expand access to broadband internet. This is crucial for Arizonans living in rural and tribal areas. But in order to allocate these broadband investments, the FCC needs to finally update its broadband maps to determine which areas of the country currently do not have access to high-speed broadband,” stated Sinema.

The Infrastructure Investment and Jobs Act, which is now law, allows for trillions in funding for repairs and building what's needed in the United States, including $65 billion for high-speed broadband internet access.