Native American Heritage Month event to be held at Arizona Western College

The public is invited to celebrate Native American Heritage

YUMA, Ariz. (KYMA, KECY) - The Arizona Western College's Indigenous Student Association Club will be celebrating Native American Heritage Month with an event on Monday, November 22 from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m.

This celebration will be held by the 3C Building on AWC Yuma Campus at 2020 S. Avenue 8E.

A traditional dance and song is expected to be shared with the community, while artists will demonstrate their own traditions with bread and ceramics.

Speakers were asked to demonstrate language and land preservation efforts,

Local social service agencies will also be available.

Honored guests from the Cocopah and Quechan Tribes are scheduled to make appearances.

“This event celebrates the culture and history of the Quechan and Cocopah Tribes. We hope these activities will help educate the community about the contribution of Native people,” expressed Arturo Magaña, AWC Academic and Career Advisor.