Arizona Department of Health Services gives tips to make your holiday a safe one

ADHS explains ways to avoid influenza and COVID-19

PHOENIX, Ariz. (KYMA, KECY) - The Arizona Department of Health Services advises families to be cautious when gathering this holiday as COVID-19 continues to spread during influenza season.

“There are ways to enjoy holiday traditions and connect with your loved ones while protecting yourself, your family, and your community,” said Dr. Richard Carmona, 17th U.S. Surgeon General and special adviser to Governor Doug Ducey and the ADHS. “Making decisions that minimize transmission of COVID-19 and seasonal flu will help maintain hospital capacity for Arizonans who most need it.”

The ADHS recommends everyone ages 5 and older to get vaccinated, along with those eligible to get booster doses as well, to minimize risk of severe illness.

“The keys to putting COVID-19 in its place, even with the highly infectious Delta variant at work, are in our hands with the availability of safe, free, highly effective, and widely available COVID-19 vaccines and attention to the proven mitigation strategies,” stated Don Herrington, ADHS interim director. “I strongly encourage everyone to visit azhealth.gov/FindVaccine and make arrangements to get vaccinated or to get a booster dose, and then to celebrate with safety in mind.”

Individuals are reminded to not host or attend a gathering if they're feeling sick or have recently been near someone who has been exposed to COVID-19.

Those already vaccinated should get a season influenza vaccine to be safe from the widespread viruses.