Bank to pay millions for civil enforcement action after calls to California consumers

Alleged frequent calls leads to customers leads to civil action

RIVERSIDE, Calif. (KYMA, KECY) - On November 15, District Attorney Mike Hestrin announced that Synchrony Bank will be ordered to pay $3.5 million after the bank allegedly made numerous calls to California consumers.

The payment is to resolve a civil enforcement action, which came from an investigation and prosecution from several California attorney offices.

Synchrony Bank must also implement policies to limit and honor requests to stop any more calls towards consumers.

The $3.5 million payment includes $2 million in civil penalties and $975,000 in investigative costs, with another $525,000 towards a charitable trust fund due to the lack of individual restitution.