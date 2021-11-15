Arizona Governor Ducey invests $100 million towards high-speed broadband

Millions to help cities and communities by expanding broadband

PHOENIX, Ariz. (KYMA, KECY) - On Monday, November 15, Arizona Governor Doug Ducey announced a $100 million investment to expand high-speed broadband for underserved areas in the state, with funding coming from the American Rescue Plan Act.

The Arizona Broadband Development Grant Program will allow local communities to improve broadband connections wherever needed, such as in homes, schools and businesses.

“In today’s digitally connected world, ensuring access to high-speed internet is key to growing opportunity,” began Governor Ducey in a statement. “Today’s historic investment will build on the progress of recent years to get even more schools, businesses, tribal communities and homes connected, opening up more opportunities for services like telemedicine and digital learning. I am grateful to our legislative leaders, especially President Karen Fann, Speaker Rusty Bowers and Representative Joanne Osborne, for making broadband a priority this past session. By investing in broadband access, we are investing in our future and making it possible for all Arizona to thrive.”

Cities and communities are able to apply for a grant if they wish to expand their broadband infrastructure, with an application deadline on December 10, 2021.

“These investments will be a gamechanger for our state, accelerating economic growth and improving the lives of thousands who lack access to reliable internet,” stated Sandra Watson, President and CEO of the Arizona Commerce Authority. “Through the investments of the last few years, Arizona has already shown what a difference expanding broadband access can make. We are grateful to Governor Ducey for allocating these dollars and proud to partner on this program.”



For more information about the Arizona Broadband Development Grant Program, visit the Arizona Commerce Authority’s broadband website.