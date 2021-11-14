Kosovo in runoff municipal election

PRISTINA, Kosovo (AP) — Kosovo is holding runoff municipal elections in almost two-thirds of the country after the center-right opposition parties dominated in the first round. About 1.26 million voters in the small Balkan nation can cast ballots in the second round to elect mayors in 21 out of 38 municipalities. The governing left-wing Self-Determination Party, or Vetevendosje!, of Prime Minister Albin Kurti has won no mayoral post so far. Opposition center-right parties won eight mayors’ posts in the first round and are strong contenders to win more. The Srpska List party of Kosovo’s ethnic Serb minority has won 9 out of 10 seats in the northern Kosovar communes populated by its minority.