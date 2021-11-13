Residents believe veterans should be honored everyday

El Centro Vietnam Wall replica open 24 hours a day - News 11's Wiley Jawhary reports

EL CENTRO. Calif. (KYMA, KECY) - Residents gathered Saturday morning at Bucklin Park to continue honoring their veterans. The message they are sending is that veterans should be honored every day.

Dennis Blessman is a Vietnam Veteran. He was in the U.S. Air Force and explains that this wall symbolizes more than just one day.

"This wall symbolizes the men and women who went to the Vietnam War and didn't make it home,' he shared.

Blessman explains that eight women are on that wall and serve as nurses.

Joan Borge is a resident of Yuma. She traveled to see the Vietnam Wall replica. Borge also believes that veterans should be honored every day.

"Well, I believe Veterans Day is very important to us as a nation; I think anytime you can give out to a veteran, it is good for you and them," she said.

Sonja Zimmer is also a resident from Yuma who shares that same belief.

"It is always important to me to honor the military. My nephews have been part of the military, so from a different perspective, I wanted to come here from a child's perspective, what was it like," she added.

Zimmer says this is something that brings people together.

"People come out together and this wall brings everyone together, and that is not common in our nation right now," she said.

Zimmer is also a retired nurse, making it extra special for her to know that eight women on that wall served as nurses.