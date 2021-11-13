Citizens gather in walk to raise money for Alzheimer’s disease

Hundreds gathered for the event that was able to be held in-person again after the COVID-19 pandemic - 13 On Your Side's Luis Lopez reports

YUMA, Ariz. (KYMA, KECY) - Members of the community gathered at West Wetlands Park Saturday morning, doing so for a very important cause.

The Annual Walk To End Alzhiemer’s took place at 9:00 a.m., as over 237 participants got together in an effort to bring awareness to the disease.

Those who walked had their choice of a one or three-mile walk.

This year’s walk marks the first time that they have been able to do it in-person since the COVID-19 pandemic.

Alzheimer's Association Executive Director for the Desert Southwest Chapter Terri Spitz says they happy to bring everyone together, and in-person again.

“We felt like it was a good idea to come back to the community, people are still walking in their neighborhoods and they’re walking at their own pace and where they wanna walk," Spitz shared. "But we wanted to have an in-person event this year, and we’re so glad we did. Just across the country, more and more people are coming and it’s great to be back in the community."

The organization was able to raise more than $34,000 dollars, which is well over their initial goal of $28,000.