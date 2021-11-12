Garland scores 21 points, Cavaliers rout Pistons 98-78

By BRIAN DULIK

Associated Press

CLEVELAND (AP) — Darius Garland tied his season high with 21 points and rookie power forward Evan Mobley had 16 points and seven rebounds, leading the Cleveland Cavaliers to a 98-78 victory over the Detroit Pistons. Third overall selection Mobley also blocked two shots and made a steal in winning his first NBA matchup with Pistons shooting guard Cade Cunningham, the top overall pick, who had nine points, six rebounds and a pro-high seven turnovers. Cedi Osman scored 17 points and Jarrett Allen had 11 points and seven rebounds for the Cavaliers, who led by 27 early in the fourth quarter. The Pistons were held to a season low in points.