California Senator Padilla announces bill to stop deportation of veterans

Bill to bring families together and help pave the way to citizenship

WASHINGTON, D.C. (KYMA, KECY) - On November 10, United States Senator Alex Padilla (D-Calif.) announced the Veteran Deportation Prevention and Reform Act, made to help prevent the deportation of noncitizen veterans and assist in making them eligible for citizenship to return to the U.S.

“The United States has an obligation to support veterans and their families, regardless of immigration status,” Senator Padilla stated. “Since the founding of our nation, citizens and non-citizens have served together in the United States military, fighting side by side in defense of our nation and our values. We cannot disregard their service and sacrifice. The Veteran Deportation Prevention and Reform Act will help keep families to together and help keep veterans where they belong — in the country they served and fought for.”

Representative Mark Takano made a statment as well: “Every day, immigrant veterans are falling through the cracks of our broken immigration system and forced into deportation."

The act is cosponsored by several government officials, including Senator Diane Feinstein (D-Calif.), Rep. Raúl Grijalva (D-A.Z.), and Rep. Juan Vargas (D-Calif.).

“It’s a disgrace that the country they risked their lives for is preventing them from accessing the benefits they have rightfully earned and denying them the ability to permanently settle into the place they call home. Congress must right this wrong and I’m glad to be working with my colleagues in the Senate to do just that," said Rep. Takano.

The Veteran Deportation Prevention and Reform Act asks to establish a committee for deported veterans and determine their eligibility to be citizens, while also finding a way for them to return to the United States.