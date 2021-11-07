Local skaters spread their passion for the sport with community

The duo behind Good Days Skateboard are trying to help the sport locally, by both teaching and providing resources - 13 On Your Side's Luis Lopez reports

YUMA, Ariz. (KYMA, KECY) - If you’re looking for a new hobby for either yourself or the kids, Kennedy Skate Park in Yuma may be the place to go.

The park has been used by local skaters for years now, and while it may not have the most up-to-date features, two young skaters are using what they currently have to teach the next generation.

These two men trying to revive the Yuma skate community are Nicholas Meza and Zachary Friend of Good Days Coming Skateboards. Together, they’ve started a skate camp designed for all ages to get more people into the sport, a sport that they have loved since they were kids.

“I started skateboarding in my early teens and that was actually a way for me to meet some friends in the community. And then in reality it gave us a very intimate relationship with the city,” Meza said.

The duo is now taking that passion and trying to inspire others. They have started a camp on weekends to teach others how to skate. Their goal is to eventually expand into things like after-school programs.

For now, however, they’re happy to help anyone who’s interested.

“Adults, students, youth everybody all ages as long as you’re willing to learn, we’re willing to help teach,” Meza said.

In addition to simply teaching people how to skate, Meza and Friend are trying to provide the best resources as well.

They have been leading an effort to get Kennedy Skate park remodeled by the city. Friend says that, if completed, the project may bring new skaters in, and old ones back.

“If we could fix this eventually more people will come back, and get the older people back too,” Friend said.

If you're interested in joining the camp, you can contact Meza and Friend through their Instagram page, and learn how you or someone you know can start learning to skate.