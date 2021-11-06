Must-See Video: Tiger cubs born

CIUDAD JUAREZ, Mexico (KYMA, KECY/CBS) - A Mexican zoo celebrates the birth of four Bengal tiger cubs, with their protective mother keeping a close watch over the newborns.

The four cubs were born in the San Jorge Park Zoo in Ciudad Juarez on October 10 and are reportedly in good health.

"It's a tiger species that is under threat. The problem is that in their natural habitat they are hunted for their fur, for the beauty of their fur. So their numbers in the wild have fallen significantly," zoo official Porfirio Silva shares.

Zoo workers have yet to determine the sex of the cubs, with their mother letting out a roar when vets are nearby.

"So this [birth of cubs] is very good news because it helps and it also shows the good care they get with us. We are waiting to see if they're male or female," Silva adds. "There are other zoos that need the species and we can have an exchange with them."

The arrival of the four Bengal cubs is a rare event with the endangered species hunted in the wild for their fur and their natural habitat under threat from development.