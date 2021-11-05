Skip to Content
News
By
Published 5:19 PM

New downtown parking rules aim to help businesses

Business owner claims new two-hour limit will increase foot traffic - FOX 9's Adam Klepp reporting

YUMA, Ariz. (KECY, KYMA) - Two-hour parking is going to be in effect starting Monday, November 15, in an effort to help businesses and prevent office workers from taking up space.

Daytime two-hour parking limits will be enforced weekdays on 2nd Street between 2nd Avenue and Gila Street, and 3rd Street between Madison Avenue and Gila Street.

“There’s a lot of activity downtown, and we want to promote the use of downtown," City Deputy Administrator Jay Simonton shared. "We want to provide convenience to those folks; I think it will work well.”

There won't be anything enforced until November 15th. Signs are already up in the designated areas.

Scott Maxon’s business Dye-Verse Creations is on 3rd Street.

He says the people who work in offices take up the spots outside his store all day, hurting business.

“There’s a lot of business offices downtown. If we can move those people to a bigger lot in the back, it just opens it up," Maxon commented.

The City of Yuma’s code enforcement department will be enforcing the two-hour rule.

City staff confirms they won't be handing out any tickets just yet, but if they do notice people staying over that two-hour allotment Monday through Friday, tickets could be something we see in the future.

News
Author Profile Photo

Adam Klepp

Adam Klepp is excited to start his first job in the broadcast news industry as the FOX9 at 9 anchor and as a reporter at 5 and 6 on News 11.

Related Articles

Comments

Leave a Reply

Skip to content