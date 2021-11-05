New downtown parking rules aim to help businesses

YUMA, Ariz. (KECY, KYMA) - Two-hour parking is going to be in effect starting Monday, November 15, in an effort to help businesses and prevent office workers from taking up space.

Daytime two-hour parking limits will be enforced weekdays on 2nd Street between 2nd Avenue and Gila Street, and 3rd Street between Madison Avenue and Gila Street.

“There’s a lot of activity downtown, and we want to promote the use of downtown," City Deputy Administrator Jay Simonton shared. "We want to provide convenience to those folks; I think it will work well.”

There won't be anything enforced until November 15th. Signs are already up in the designated areas.

Scott Maxon’s business Dye-Verse Creations is on 3rd Street.

He says the people who work in offices take up the spots outside his store all day, hurting business.

“There’s a lot of business offices downtown. If we can move those people to a bigger lot in the back, it just opens it up," Maxon commented.

The City of Yuma’s code enforcement department will be enforcing the two-hour rule.

City staff confirms they won't be handing out any tickets just yet, but if they do notice people staying over that two-hour allotment Monday through Friday, tickets could be something we see in the future.