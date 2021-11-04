Judges needed for Academic Decathlon scrimmage

Volunteers to help students for regionals

YUMA, Ariz. (KYMA, KECY) - The Yuma Union High School District is in need of volunteer judges for upcoming competitions in their Academic Decathlon Scrimmage, which will occur over three days starting November 16 at Gila Ridge High School

Volunteer judges will look over essays, speeches and interviews to prepare students for the states' regional competition.

Anyone interested can fill out a form here, and a Gila Ridge representation will come in contact if chosen.

The Arizona Academic Decathlon program was started in California to promote and motivate students in their eduction, with competitions in art, economics, essays, interviews, literature, mathematics, music, science, social science and speech.

YUHSD schools have done well at the state level, finishing in the top 13 at least twice, along with students from Cibola High School and both schools receiving awards.