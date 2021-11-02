Interstate 8/Imperial Avenue ramps to open Thursday

Nearly year long construction of ramps to open soon

EL CENTRO, Calif. (KYMA, KECY) - The Interstate 8/Imperial Avenue Project, which had construction on the westbound I-8 on- and off- ramps at Imperial Avenue, will open on Thursday, November 4, 2021.

The construction had the ramps closed since December 2020 and had a detour following Fourth Street/State Route 86.

Partial closures will be made as construction continues on certain works near other ramps.

Construction on the project began in April 2020 to include a new loop and create access to an extension south of Imperial Avenue and I-8.

Motorists are advised to drive at appropriate speeds and be cautious when around construction.