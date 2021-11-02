Governor Ducey, Department of Housing to spend $15 million on shelters for homeless

Funds planned to help Arizonans in need of shelter

PHOENIX, Ariz. (KYMA, KECY) - On November 2, Governor Doug Ducey and the Arizona Department of Housing (ADOH) announced three projects to provide shelter and services to Arizonans experiencing homelessness.

Governor Ducey went on to say, "We must do all we can to ensure Arizonans in need have access to safe, clean and reliable housing."

$15.35 million are planned to be distributed into these projects.

“The homeless shelters in Phoenix, Kingman and Flagstaff will support and protect vulnerable Arizonans and put them on a path toward a better life. I’m thankful to the Arizona Department of Housing and the local partners involved for their dedication to combating homelessness in Arizona," Governor Ducey continued.

ADOH was provided a grant to help those in need that were affected by the pandemic, most of the grant of which is going into the shelters and services.

"These facilities will give Arizonans the time and supportive services they need to regain permanent housing,” said Tom Simplot, ADOH Director. “Those who find themselves struggling with homelessness can look to facilities like these to provide the necessary support to get back on their feet. ADOH and its stakeholders will continue to look for ways to fund supportive housing throughout Arizona."