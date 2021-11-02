Downtown Yuma to implement 2-hour parking

Time limit to help visitors find parking

YUMA, Ariz. (KYMA, KECY) - The City of Yuma has announced that certain streets in its downtown area will have a two-hour time limit.

The two-hour parking limit is meant for residents and visitors to find convenient spaces and bring in more traffic to local businesses.

Parking lots between Maiden Lane and Gila Street will not have a time limit.

On November 1, the City will have a grace period to transition into this change.

Starting November 15, two-hour parking will be enforced between 7 a.m. and 5 p.m. Monday through Friday.

Signs will be posted and motorists should be aware of the time if they decide to park in any of the limited areas.

These streets will be affected: