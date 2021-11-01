Drug Take Back Day brings in nearly 745,000 pounds of unneeded medications

Drug overdoses are more dangerous than ever, Drug Take Back day hopefully to decrease overdoes

SAN DIEGO, Calif. (KYMA, KECY) - The Drug Enforcement Administration (DEA) has received nearly 745,000 pounds of undeeded prescriptions across the country as part of the DEA's commitment to go against U.S. opioids.

About 5,000 collection sites were opened across the U.S., where the DEA and other law enforcement partners teamed up to collect unneeded and unwanted medications, which are often described as a gateway to addiction.

San Diego residents turned in over 6,000 pounds of prescription drugs at collection sites, while the Imperial County received 96 pounds.

The Substance Abuse and Mental Health Services Administration (SAMHSA) reported that misuse of medication often comes from a family member or friend.

“On DEA’s National Prescription Drug Take Back Day, communities across America came together to rid medicine cabinets of unneeded medications, helping to prevent prescription drug misuse,” expressed DEA Administrator Anne Milgram. “Take Back Day is a critical effort to curb the historic surge in U.S. overdoses. We know prevention starts at home. The simple step of clearing out medications that are no longer needed makes our homes safer, prevents prescription drug misuse, and, ultimately, can help save lives.”

The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (DCDP) also report of at least 93,000 deaths in 2020 due to drug overdoses in the U.S.

“Thank you for doing your part to help fight the opioid epidemic,” stated DEA San Diego Field Division

Acting Special Agent in Charge Shelly S. Howe. “The amount of unwanted prescription drugs ‘taken

2 back’ in our region on October 23rd is testament that DEA and the community are working together to spread the word about this free service that disposes unwanted prescription drugs in a safe and environmentally friendly manner.”