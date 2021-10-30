Sacramento sheriff’s deputy hits, kills pedestrian

ELK GROVE, Calif. (AP) — Authorities say a Sacramento County Sheriff’s deputy hit a pedestrian who later died from their injuries at a hospital. The sheriff’s office said witnesses saw the person standing in the middle of the road in Elk Grove Thursday night with their back to oncoming traffic when they were hit by a patrol car. The deputy rendered first aid until paramedics arrived and the person died of their injuries after spending a night at a hospital. The California Highway Patrol was investigating the crash. The county coroner’s office was working on identifying the victim.