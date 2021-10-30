Former Marine who stopped armed robbery donates gifted furniture set

Houston's Yuma Furniture wanted to gift the hero a brand new living room set, but he instead decided to give it to his favorite local charity - 13 On Your Side's Luis Lopez reports

YUMA, Ariz. (KYMA, KECY) - While many people would be more than happy to take a free furniture set, former Marine James Kilcer, who stopped an armed robbery in the Foothills on Oct. 20, is taking one he just received and donating it.



Houston’s Yuma Furniture was the one who gifted the set to Kilcer.



The business wanted to give Kilcer a living room furniture set, featuring two couches, a coffee table and an area rug.



A great gift, no doubt. However, Kilcer did something a bit better than take the set home. Instead, he wanted to give it to a local organization who could use it.



“We’re blessed to already have everything we need, so we wanted to give back to the Yuma community,” Kilcer said.



Kilcer donated the set to Amberly’s Place, a local organization dedicated to helping victims of domestic violence. The donation will eventually go to a family in need of furnishing a new home.



When Tori Bourguignon, executive director of Amberly’s Place, found out about the donation, she thought they were just receiving a recliner. When she realized they were getting a whole set of furniture, it turned something small, into something that could be a huge help.



“Can you imagine the gift that is to somebody that’s starting over again, that’s able to have something that is new and clean and never been used by somebody else,” Bourguignon said.



Kilcer says that he didn’t stop the robbery to receive recognition, but still feels good that he can use these rewards to give back.



“I don’t need all the hub bub, but it’s like, I’d like for it to go to good use and really help the people around us that are hurting and you know, need a little extra leg up,” Kilcer said.