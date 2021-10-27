Paid leave falls out of Democratic package in urgent scramble to secure Manchin’s support

By Phil Mattingly, Manu Raju and Lauren Fox, CNN

Democrats are expected to scrap paid family leave from their cornerstone economic and climate package, discarding one of the central planks of President Joe Biden’s proposal as they scramble to strike a deal with holdout senators, according to multiple people familiar with the talks.

