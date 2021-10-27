Annual community passes for Yuma’s beloved State Parks

The Yuma Crossing National Heritage Area is now offering passes to get to know our precious parks right in our very own backyard!

YUMA, Ariz. (KYMA, KECY) - Sarah Halligan with the Yuma National Heritage Area and Matt Molenar with MGM Design, invite all Desert Southwest natives and visitors to visit Yuma's beloved State Historic Parks.

Family, couples and individual passes allow for the community to value the Colorado River State Historic Park and Yuma Territorial Prison Historic Park.

Tickets range from $50, $40, $25 and $8, depending on the package you choose.

The Yuma Crossing National Heritage Area gives a major thank you to Mayor Doug Nicholls for encouraging the concept of an annual community pass and sharing the idea of something special.

Tickets can be found in the link below.

https://www.yumaheritage.com/