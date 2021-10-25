Drought-stricken California hit by massive storm

Californians face dangerous stormy conditions

SAN FRANCISCO, Ariz. (AP) — A powerful storm barreled toward Southern California after flooding highways, toppling trees, cutting power to 380,000 utility customers and causing mudflows in areas burned bare by recent fires across the northern part of the state.

Drenching showers and strong winds accompanied the arrival of an atmospheric river. That's a long and wide plume of moisture pulled in from the Pacific Ocean.

Flooding was reported across the San Francisco Bay Area. Authoriteis closed State Route 70 in Butte County because of mudslides within the massive Dixie Fire burn scar.

The weather service said Sunday was San Francisco's 4th wettest day dating back to the Gold Rush years.