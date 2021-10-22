Lyft releases startling numbers from sexual assault data

(KYMA, KECY/ CNN) - Rideshare company, Lyft, has released some startling numbers in a 16-page document in its first ever safety report.

The document shows the company received about 4,100 reports of sexual assault from 2017 through 2019 and 360 of them were rape and there were 10 reported deaths from physical assaults.

After a CNN investigation three years ago, Lyft and Uber pledged to disclose sexual assault and abuse on their platforms.

At the end of 2019, Uber released data showing there were 5,900 reports of sexual assault and 464 reports of rape.

In recent years, Lyft has rolled out ways to contact 911 through the app and a feature that checks in with drivers or riders if it senses something irregular.