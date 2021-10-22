Imperial County receives funding for Casa Serena Project to help expand level of care

Project looking to help those in need of psychological help

IMPERIAL COUNTY (KYMA, KECY) - The Imperial County Behavioral Health Services (ICBHS) was approved for a grant that would help fund the Casa Serena Project.

ICBHS has been working on expanding the continuum of care for individuals who experience psychiatric crises, with over 1,000 people being played on involuntary hold every year since 2017.

Only some of these individuals were placed in a psychiatric hospital while a majority were placed in a lower level of care.

Casa Serena will be a location for the rest of these individuals to be placed when they can't get the right help they need.

The project will give more options and provide alternatives such as comfort rooms and will offer a therapeutic setting for anyone with symptoms.

“This is a monumental step forward in addressing the mental health needs of our community, especially as we continue in our collective recovery from the impacts of COVID-19, and the County commends Mrs. Plancarte-Garcia and ICBHS on obtaining and securing this funding,” expressed Chairman of the Board of Supervisors, Michael W. Kelley.

“In addition, we also are aware that this project will provide much needed additional employment opportunities for our community.”