Gov. Ducey’s $30 million in lake and river funding to make impact locally

With water levels at Lake Mead in decline for over 21 years, the new funding will also help the Colorado River, making a difference in our area - 3 On Your Side's Luis Lopez reports

YUMA, Ariz. (KYMA, KECY) - As water levels continue to drop at the Colorado River and Lake Mead, Arizona Governor Doug Ducey is committing $30 million dollars to bring that level up.

Locally, people are happy to see it. Executive director of Yuma Crossing Lowell Perry believes that the the river is a part of the community's identity.



“Well you know it makes me feel good that at least we are on the radar, and that people understand that historic conservation are important things to who we are as a people,” Perry said.



Water levels have been in a constant decline for years. In a press release, Ducey says that the water is important for several reasons, as it’s a vital source for the state’s communities, tribes, and agriculture.



Locally, that funding will help those same communities, and as Perry says, local tourism and agriculture will be affected as well.



“Yes, we need to store up what we can store back at lake mead and further up the line there, but we can’t forsake what’s going on here, you know obviously our agricultural business and economy that takes place here, but also from a tourism standpoint people come and they hangout in these wetlands, it’s a form of inexpensive or free family entertainment.”



Lake Mead hasn’t been full in over 21 years, so ideally the money will help to finally end that problem.