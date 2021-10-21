YCSO identifies victim of three-car crash in the South County

YUMA, Ariz. (KYMA, KECY) - The Yuma County Sheriff's Office (YCSO) has identified the victim of a deadly three-car crash in the South County.

YCSO says 88-year-old Casiano Martinez died in the wreck Wednesday afternoon on Highway 95 near Avenue C. Deputies and firefighters arrived to find Martinez' car in the middle of the highway.

Two other vehicles, including a delivery truck were nearby. The Somerton Cocopah Fire Department (SCFD) says the truck was on top of a second sedan. Firefighters had to cut through the twisted metal to free the driver and two passengers from the wreckage.

The all three suffered critical injuries. The truck driver suffered moderate injuries. Paramedics took all four to Yuma Regional Medical Center (YRMC). The two passengers were later airlifted to Phoenix for treatment.

YCSO is still investigating the cause of the crash. Deputies do say it doesn't look like impairment contributed to the crash.

They ask anyone with information on this collision to call 928-783-4427 or 78-CRIME to remain anonymous. You can also submit an anonymous tip on the YCSO website.