Skip to Content
News
By ,
Published 8:23 AM

Trump forms his own media and technology group

(KYMA, KECY/ CNN) - In a press release Wednesday, former President Donald Trump said he is launching his own media group Trump Media and Technology Group.

Trump said the new company or also known as "TMTG" will launch what he calls "truth social."

Trump was banned from most social media platforms earlier this year following the January 6th insurrection. Along with his comments about unfounded election fraud and Covid-19 misinformation also played a role.

In the release, Trump wrote he created truth social to "stand up to the tyranny of big tech"

News
Author Profile Photo

Cole Johnson

Cole grew up in a small town of just over 3,000 people called Moravia, NY—home of President Millard Fillmore and Fillmore Glen State Park.

He is eager to wake up every morning with the Desert Southwest and give viewers the greatest coverage to start their day.

Contact Cole at cole.johnson@kecytv.com.

CNN

Related Articles

Comments

Leave a Reply

Skip to content