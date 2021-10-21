Trump forms his own media and technology group

(KYMA, KECY/ CNN) - In a press release Wednesday, former President Donald Trump said he is launching his own media group Trump Media and Technology Group.

Trump said the new company or also known as "TMTG" will launch what he calls "truth social."

Trump was banned from most social media platforms earlier this year following the January 6th insurrection. Along with his comments about unfounded election fraud and Covid-19 misinformation also played a role.

In the release, Trump wrote he created truth social to "stand up to the tyranny of big tech"