Yuma Regional Medical Center prepares to rollout COVID-19 vaccines for kids

With the Pfizer COVID-19 vaccine close to approval for children ages 5 through 11, YRMC asks parents to get their children vaccinated - 13 On Your Side's Luis Lopez reports

YUMA, Ariz. (KYMA, KECY) - Kids ages 5 through 11 may soon be able to get the COVID-19 vaccine. Over at Yuma Regional Medical Center, the rollout will be a welcome addition.



The vaccine could soon be available for children, marking the first time kids will be able to get the vaccine, pending the US Food and Drug Administration’s approval.



At YRMC, Chief Medical Officer Dr. Bharat Magu says they're ready, and at first will have to adjust, but should be able to get a smooth process going fairly soon.



“It is likely a Pfizer vaccine, which will be approved, and they’ll be a different dose and different vile, and once that is approved we’ll make sure that our supply chain is able to source what we need for kids in the community,” Dr. Magu said.



Dr. Magu is urging parents to get their children vaccinated as soon as possible, saying that it’s important for more than just the individual child.



“I think we know for a fact how effective these vaccines have been, I think there’s more data than we've had for any other vaccines before approval, so they can rest assured that this will be not only important for the community but also for their individual families and children.“



Dr. Magu says that while children might not be at risk as much as other age groups, preventing the spread of COVID-19 is the main focus of the rollout.