Imperial Valley parent says she’ll leave California over vaccine mandate

Imperial County Board of Supervisors holds special meeting for concerned parents - News 11's Wiley Jawhary reports

IMPERIAL, Calif. (KYAM, KECY) - The COVID-19 vaccine will be added to the list of requirements to attend school in California. That has some Valley parents outraged.

A long line to enter the board of supervisors meeting in Imperial County. Some even stood in the hallways because there wasn’t enough room.

Some Imperial Valley parents say they will refuse to send their kids to school next year if they're forced to get the COVID-19 vaccine.

Brett Leavitt is a Brawley resident, she is also one of those parents who shared her concerns.

“We are considering moving, yes so it all depends on how this county decides to enforce these mandates whether we stay in California, or whether we uproot our family and move to a state which is in line with our beliefs,” she said.

Leavitt has a son who goes to Brawley Union High school. Even her eighth-grade son took to the podium.

“I’m segregated from my classmates I have to sit in the back, I cant do work with my classmates and I cant hear my teachers,” Leavitt's son said.

Health officials in the state, argue getting COVID-19 would be far worse. Students who opt-out, have the option of doing an independent study from home.

Brawley City Council member Ramon Castro weighing in on the discussion. The question that many want to know is, can the county do anything about state-wide mandates?

"I’m not sure I think at this point we have to adhere to state guidelines as far as vaccination goes, the parents have an option, and its alternative study," he said.

Some parents much like Leavitt say they may just leave the state California.