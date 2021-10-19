Yuma Fire Department issues warning to public after deadly mobile fire

Firefighters says oxygen tanks pose variety of risks - News 11's Cody Lee reports

YUMA, Ariz. (KYMA, KECY) - Investigators believe oxygen sparked a fire that killed a Yuma man early Sunday morning. It quickly spread throughout most of the house.

Mike Erfert with the Yuma Fire Department says this isn't the first time this year a fire originated due to an oxygen tank. YFD has responded to four other similar calls.

According to FDA regulations, all oxygen cylinders have labels warning people not to smoke or have an open flame nearby, but Erfert admits people do it anyways.

