Border Patrol seizes cloned delivery truck

NILAND, Calif (KYMA, KECY) - El Centro Sector Border Patrol agents say they recently busted a fake FedEx truck being used to transport undocumented immigrants.

A fake FedEx van Border Patrol agents say smugglers were using to transport undocumented migrants

Agents encountered the van near the Highway 111 checkpoint last Thursday afternoon. They say, after they pulled over the vehicle, the driver tried to identify himself as a delivery person. However, they say, his cover was blown when they opened the back of the van to check his cargo. Agents say they opened the back door to find eight undocumented immigrants trying to hide themselves.

Border Patrol took the driver, and all the passengers into custody. Agents also seized the cloned van.

“Our agents will continue to put pressure on transnational criminal organizations who believe that their illicit activities will not have consequences,” said Chief Patrol Agent Gregory K. Bovino. “This is an example of how smugglers view the humans they smuggle for profit – as if they were nothing more than cargo.”

The driver will face federal human smuggling charges. The immigrants will be processed accordingly.