Catholic Community Services celebrates 60th anniversary with 6th annual Toast To Hope event

The annual event brought together local businesses and community members to celebrate the occasion - 13 On Your Side's Luis Lopez reports

YUMA, Ariz. (KYMA, KECY) - While there are many great charitable organizations throughout Yuma, not many have been around as long as Catholic Community Services, or CCS, who are celebrating their 60th year in the city.



On Saturday night, they celebrated that anniversary by holding the 6th annual Toast To Hope at the Pivot Point Conference Center.

Different members from around the community came together to celebrate the occasion.



The toast to hope brings together local businesses and residents who have helped CCS.



The organization was originally founded to just provide marriage counseling, but over the years, it’s evolved into something even better. CCS executive director Evita Mendez Counts explained some of the different services the organization offers.



“You know we serve vulnerable individuals that includes elderly, victims of domestic violence people who need mental health services so we do different things here in the community,” Counts said.



In addition to dinner and live music, there was also an auction held at the event where guests could bid for different items.

Ranging from things like gift baskets, jewelry, and even autographed basketball jerseys.



Tickets for the event ended up selling out, as over 255 were sold. For Counts, she was happy to see that the community came out to support their cause.



“For the businesses, for leaders, for individuals to sponsor the event, to purchase tickets it's amazing that they’re one, wanting to do it to provide hope to others, and two, taking this moment to celebrate our milestone here in the community.”

If you were unable to attend the event, you can still support CCS. To make a donation, you can head to their donations page here.