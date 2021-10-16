Yuma County Fair back after months-long delay

The fair was originally set to take place back in Feb. 2021, but was delayed due to the COVID-19 pandemic, now it's back in full swing - 13 On Your Side's Luis Lopez reports

YUMA, Ariz. (KYMA,KECY) - The Yuma County Fair made its official return on Friday Oct. 15 and after being delayed several months due to the COVID-19 pandemic, local residents are happy to have it back.

People will be able to come out and enjoy all the fair has to offer. The fair was originally supposed to take place back in February of this year but got delayed to its new start date in October.



Among some of the fair’s best offerings are live shows, rides, games and of course, plenty of food. Elizabeth Hernandez, a Yuma resident of six years, says she knew exactly what she wanted when she first walked onto the fairgrounds on Saturday.



“I’m looking for tacos,” Hernandez expressed.

Hernandez says that she was happy to see the fair back, especially so that her and her family could go out and do a pre-pandemic activity.



"We’re actually just looking forward to having fun with COVID finally getting to where it’s at, and the risk isn’t as crazy as it was before, I feel that the kids needed to be socially active, being out and just experiencing what it was before.”



The fair will continue until Oct 23.



