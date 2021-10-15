U.S. Marshals arrest fugitive at Yuma apartment complex

YUMA, Ariz. (KYMA, KECY) - The U.S. Marshals Service Task Force says it has finally taken a fugitive into custody after they say he spent weeks evading capture.

The Marshals Office says Hector Alvarez was originally arrested in November 2019 for having drugs and a loaded weapon. Alvarez was convicted on weapons misconduct charges. He served his sentence, and was released on probation.

Hector Alvarez

Marshals say Alvarez violated the terms of his release. In September, the courts issued a warrant for his arrest. Local police tried to serve the warrant and take him into custody. But they say, Alvarez escaped by speeding away in a reckless and dangerous manner. Members of the task force, including the DPS Arizona State Gang Task Force, Yuma Police K9 Unit and CBP Air and Marine Operations (AMO), continued its search.

Recently, Marshals say, the investigation paid off. The task force located Alvarez and tracked him to a location where he could be taken into custody without putting the public at risk. They arrested him at the Brookhurst Apartments on 20th Place.

“The arrest of Hector Alvarez is another example of federal and local law enforcement agencies working together, and leveraging resources, to get a dangerous person in to custody,” said United States

Marshal David Gonzales. “Our partnership with Customs and Boarder Protection and other law

enforcement agencies assures our ability to safely arrest these dangerous fugitives.”

Gonzales says the air support provided by Border Patrol made a big difference in making the arrest.

“U.S. Customs and Border Protection’s CBP Air and Marine Operations (AMO) mission doesn’t end at

the border,” said Yuma Air Branch Director of Air Operations James C. Schuetzler. “Collaboration and

cooperation with our law enforcement partners is critical to keeping or borders, our nation, and our communities

safe.”

The task force has taken 1,748 fugitives into custody in the last year. It's comprised of 22 agencies bringing together the resources of federal, state, and local law enforcement to locate and arrest the community’s most violent offenders and sexual predators.

