Nikolas Cruz intends to plead guilty to Parkland shooting charges, his lawyer says

CNN - national

By Amanda Watts and Jason Hanna, CNN

Nikolas Cruz will plead guilty to charges stemming from the February 2018 massacre at South Florida’s Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School — the deadliest high school shooting in US history — his attorney said Friday in court.

The plea would come more than three and a half years after the Valentine’s Day shooting in Parkland that left 17 students and faculty members dead and injured 17 others.

Broward County Circuit Judge Elizabeth Scherer set a change of plea hearing for Wednesday morning.

Also Friday, Cruz, 23, pleaded guilty to charges related to a November 2018 jail assault.

In the school shooting, Cruz is charged with 17 counts of premeditated murder in the first degree and 17 counts of attempted murder in the first degree.

This is a developing story and will be updated.

