Yuma School District One awarded $1.5 million for STEM programming

News

Funding to go towards more educational programs

YUMA, Ariz. (KYMA, KECY) - The U.S. Department of Defense Education Activity (DoDEA) is awarding Yuma School District One a $1.5 million grant.

The grant will be used to expand the Committee on Science, Technology, Engineering and Math (STEM) educational program.

School District One is hoping to bring in more students into the program and have them be excited to learn of the program has to offer.

Funding will also go into professional development for instructors and supporting AVID programs as well.

The DoDEA has awarded more than $22 million to school districts across the United States and wants to ensure students have access to as many educational opportunities as possible.