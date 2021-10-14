Skip to Content
News
By
Published 5:49 PM

Yuma police search for suspect in downtown stabbing

MGN

Victim remains hospitalized

YUMA, Ariz. (KYMA, KECY) - The Yuma Police Department (YPD) is searching for the suspect in a stabbing.

Officers got called to the vicinity of S. 6th Avenue and Court Street just before nine Thursday morning. While they were at the scene, they received word a 25-year-old man had arrived at Yuma Regional Medical Center with a stab wound. He remains hospitalized in stable condition.,

YPD is now searching for the person who attacked him.

Anyone who knows anything about this attack is urged to call  (928) 783-4421 or 78-Crime at (928) 782-7463 to remain anonymous.

If your information leads to an arrest you may receive up to $1,000 cash reward.

Crime / Top Stories / Yuma County
Author Profile Photo

Lisa Sturgis

Lisa Sturgis returned to KYMA as its Digital Content Director in September of 2019, but she and her family have a long history in the Desert Southwest. Her grandmother first moved to Yuma in the late 1940’s, and Lisa got her first job in TV news at KYMA in 1987.

Reach out to Lisa with story ideas and your digital feedback at lisa.sturgis@kecytv.com.

Related Articles

Comments

Leave a Reply

Skip to content