Yuma police search for suspect in downtown stabbing

Victim remains hospitalized

YUMA, Ariz. (KYMA, KECY) - The Yuma Police Department (YPD) is searching for the suspect in a stabbing.

Officers got called to the vicinity of S. 6th Avenue and Court Street just before nine Thursday morning. While they were at the scene, they received word a 25-year-old man had arrived at Yuma Regional Medical Center with a stab wound. He remains hospitalized in stable condition.,

YPD is now searching for the person who attacked him.

Anyone who knows anything about this attack is urged to call (928) 783-4421 or 78-Crime at (928) 782-7463 to remain anonymous.

If your information leads to an arrest you may receive up to $1,000 cash reward.