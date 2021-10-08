Imperial Valley’s LGBT Center gears up to celebrate PRIDE

News

COVID-19 prevented Imperial Valley’s LGBT community from celebrating for more than a year - 13 On Your Side’s Vince Ybarra looks in preparations for the party

IMPERIAL COUNTY, Calif. (KECY, KYMA) - The LGBT center is hosting its PRIDE event on Saturday at 5 p.m. at Stark Field in El Centro.

The center hasn’t be able to celebrate PRIDE since 2019 because of COVID-19, and this year, they are stepping it up with more vendors from the community.

“It’s event like many others in the community but with a little bit of flash and a little bit of color,” said Diaz.

She said there will be a full program of shows for everyone. From different talents to drag, Diaz said there will be something for everyone to enjoy.

Diaz said celebrating PRIDE is personal for so many people who visit and work at the LGBT Center.

“In Imperial County, we’ve used PRIDE as a way to bridge the gap between misinformation and misunderstanding when it comes to the LGBTQ community,” said Diaz.

She says a lot of people portray the LBGTQ+ community as extreme or things they may see in the media. Diaz wants Imperial Valley folks to know, the community is more than what you see on TV.

Friday on 13 On Your Side at 6 p.m., Vince Ybarra reports on what type of services the PRIDE event will host for Imperial Valley residents.