18 ex-NBA players charged in $4M health care fraud scheme

NEW YORK (AP) — Federal authorities say 18 former NBA players have been charged with defrauding the league’s health and welfare benefit plan out of about $4 million. A news conference was scheduled for Thursday to announce the charges that were brought in an indictment in Manhattan federal court. The indictment said the ex-players and a 19th individual engaged in a widespread scheme to defraud the plan by submitting false and fraudulent claims for reimbursement of medical and dental expenses that were never incurred. The list of former players included Jamario Moon, Glen Davis and Sebastian Telfair.