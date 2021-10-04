Skip to Content
Published 12:56 PM

Protestors confront Sen. Krysten Sinema

Demonstrators question Senator's actions ahead of key vote

PHOENIX, Ariz. (KYMA, KECY) - A video of protestors angry about U.S. Senator Krysten Sinema's (D – Ariz.) political oppositions posted Sunday has gone viral on Twitter, garnering over five million views.

According to the National Public Radio, the Democratic party has been largely split over Biden's 'Build Back Better' bill. And apparently, Sen. Sinema is one of the opponents.

“Yesterday, several individuals disrupted my class at Arizona State University. After deceptively entering a locked, secure building, these individuals filmed and publicly posted videos of my students without their permission -- including footage taken of both my students and I using a restroom," the senator shared over Twitter.

At the beginning of the video, Sen. Sinema is briefly heard telling the protestors she is "heading out." That's when they begin peppering her with questions and statements about her duty as their senator.

One unseen protestor holding the camera even threatens the senator saying the voters who put her in office, can take her right out.

Per the Tax Foundation, this $3.5 Trillion Budget Reconciliation Bill would eliminate 303,000 full-time equivalent jobs in the U.S. and reduce after-tax incomes for the top 80% of taxpayers over the long run, while also lowering long-term economic output by almost 1%.

Sen. Sinema's opposition follows her track record of not always voting along party lines.

