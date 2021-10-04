Man finds World War 2 dog tags in Grand River

News

(CNN) - There's a man in Michigan who likes to fish with a magnet and he recently found World War Two dog tags in a Grand Rapids river.

As Julie Dunmire reports, he hopes to return to them to the veteran's family.

Adam gross has found plenty of different things while magnet fishing on the grand river from a lawnmower to grenades to these world war two dog tags. Now, he's searching for this veteran's family.

What's lost isn't often found, especially if it's found at the bottom of a river.

That's not the case for the family of Clifford J. Voight.

Adam Gross has something they very likely don't even know is missing - something, he caught, or rather, he attracted, with his massive magnet.

Dog tags belonging to Clifford J. Voight's from World War Two.

"They're dated 19-43, so who knows when they actually ended up in there," says Gross.

Since finding these, Adam's been on a mission: to find their rightful owners.

His online investigation, turning some promising leads.

"I ended up finding where he was buried at. He actually died back in 19-95 in Arizona," expressed Gross.

Voight was originally from Grand Rapids, but was laid to rest in mesa, Arizona, at Mountain View Memorial Gardens.

Adam Gross states, "I mean, it would be awesome to go in person and it over in person, you know? But Arizona and Michigan, we're quite a ways away."

Adam is hoping sharing this story will help him reach Voight's family.