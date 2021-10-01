The week in 13 headlines
By Lauren Dezenski, CNN
This week, all eyes were on Capitol Hill as constantly shifting negotiations highlighted the split between moderates and progressives in the Democratic caucus, all amid efforts to pass a bipartisan infrastructure package and a budget bill that includes many of Biden’s signature policies.
Monday
- US government working to help about 100 US citizens and permanent residents leave Afghanistan
- Biden receives his Covid-19 booster shot: Vaccines ‘can save your life and … can save the lives of those around you’
Tuesday
- Oregon approves the nation’s first new congressional map
- Biden and Democrats face dual front battle and have only 48 hours left
- Liberals revolt at Pelosi’s plan to hold infrastructure vote without social safety net bill
- McAuliffe and Youngkin battle over Covid-19 vaccine mandates in Virginia governor’s debate
Wednesday
- Schumer announces Senate will vote Thursday on stopgap bill to avert shutdown
- USPS to slow down some mail delivery starting Friday
- Texas attorney general says state’s abortion ban is ‘stimulating’ interstate commerce
Thursday
- Biden faces a reckoning on his agenda as top aides start to temper expectations
- Durham issues fresh round of subpoenas in his continuing probe of FBI investigation into Trump, Russia
Friday
- Capitol Hill set for another desperate push on Biden’s agenda as leaders put a $2.1 trillion option on the table
- Nearly 4,000 federal employees furloughed after Congress lets highway funding lapse
And that was the week in 13 headlines.
