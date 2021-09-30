Corral, Young meet for No. 1 Alabama vs. No. 12 Mississippi

AP Sports

By The Associated Press

No. 1 Alabama is set to face No. 12 Mississippi in an important Southeastern Conference Western Division matchup. The Crimson Tide are led by quarterback Bryce Young. The Rebels are led by another star passer from Southern California in Matt Corral. They’re the two early front-runners for the Heisman Trophy according to oddsmakers. Ole Miss coach Lane Kiffin is a former Tide offensive coordinator under Nick Saban. The two combined for the highest scoring SEC regulation game ever last season. Alabama won 63-48 but gave up the most yards in program history.