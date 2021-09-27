Firearm and illegal narcotics seized at checkpoint

News

Over $250k worth of narcotics seized

SALTON CITY, Calif. (KYMA, KECY) - A United States citizen was arrested on Saturday for attempted smuggling of illegal narcotics through an immigration checkpoint.

At about 10:43 p.m., the man's truck was investigated at a secondary stop near the Highway 86 checkpoint.

A K-9 detection team pointed towards the passenger door of the vehicle, where agents discovered a loaded 9mm handgun underneath the driver's seat.

Car batteries were found under the passenger's seat, which housed hidden compartments.

Packages of illegal narcotics were discovered within the compartments and were later tested positive for methamphetamine, cocaine and fentanyl.

The individual, vehicle, gun and narcotics were turned over to the Drug Enforcement Administration.